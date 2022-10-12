Pietrangelo notched a pair of assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Pietrangelo set up William Karlsson's power-play goal and added a secondary helper on Mark Stone's game-winning tally, both of which came in the third period. The 32-year-old Pietrangelo is a fairly known quantity at this point in his career -- fantasy managers who drafted him this fall should expect between 40 and 50 points and a hefty total of shots on net and blocked shots. He had 44 points, 164 blocks and 227 shots in 80 contests last year.