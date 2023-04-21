Pietrangelo notched two assists, two shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.
Pietrangelo set up go-ahead goals for Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson in this contest. After a resurgent second half of the campaign, Pietrangelo posted 54 points, matching his career high, and 177 blocked shots in 73 regular-season outings. He'll look to stay strong at both ends of the ice during the Golden Knights' playoff run.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Records assist with man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Collects power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores twice vs. Nashville•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Slides assist in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Assist streak at four games•