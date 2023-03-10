Pietrangelo recorded a shorthanded assist and five blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Pietrangelo set up William Karlsson's shortie just 2:27 into the third period. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Pietrangelo, which was his longest slump of the season. The veteran defenseman has 36 points (11 on the power play, one shorthanded), 132 shots on net, 145 blocked shots, 56 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 56 outings overall.