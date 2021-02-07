Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocols) is not on the ice for warmups ahead of Sunday's clash with the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

With Dylan Coghlan reportedly taking warmups in Pietrangelo's stead, it's safe to assume the latter will miss his second consecutive contest. Pietrangelo's next opportunity to lace up for a game will arrive Tuesday versus the visiting Ducks. Signed to a whopping seven-year, $8.8 million contract last October, Pietrangelo has a goal and three helpers through his first seven games as a Golden Knight.