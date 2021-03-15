Pietrangelo (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Monday's game versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pietrangelo didn't skate with the team Monday morning, so he's slated to sit out for a fifth straight game. There's still no timetable for Pietrangelo's return. Dylan Coghlan is expected to stay in the lineup until Pietrangelo gains clearance.