Pietrangelo scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Pietrangelo wrapped a clearance around the boards, and it went all the way down the ice into the empty net. The 33-year-old snapped a four-game point drought with the insurance marker, which was his sixth goal this season. He's up to 32 points, 108 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 43 appearances.