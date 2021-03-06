Pietrangelo posted an assist, four blocked shots, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Pietrangelo was effective at both ends of the rink Friday. His assist was a valuable won, as he set up Max Pacioretty for the game-winning goal in overtime. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo has nine points, 40 blocks, 48 shots and a plus-5 rating through 17 appearances.