Pietrangelo (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Minnesota on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pietrangelo was forced out of Saturday's clash with San Jose after blocking a shot and is now in doubt against the Wild. The elite defenseman has been red hot of late, as he has racked up one goal and five assists in his last seven outings while averaging 24:57 of ice time. If the 31-year-old Ontario native is unable to suit up, Shea Theodore should get more opportunities on the power play while Dyland Coghlan could step into the lineup.