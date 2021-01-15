Pietrangelo had an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Pietrangelo led all Vegas blueliners with 25:30 -- the team used an unconventional 13-forward, five-defensemen roster for the season opener. Pietrangelo has exceeded 40 points in each of the last four seasons and in eight of the last 10. If Thursday is anything to go by, he's going to play a ton of minutes as the top rearguard for the Golden Knights in 2020-21.