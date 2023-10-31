Pietrangelo recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

The helper was Pietrangelo's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him five contests. The defenseman helped out on Paul Cotter's goal with the second unit, which opened the scoring in the first period. Pietrangelo has mustered two helpers, 10 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through five appearances this season.