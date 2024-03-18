Pietrangelo logged an assist, five blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Pietrangelo has chipped in three assists and 17 blocks over his last five outings. The 34-year-old defenseman set up William Carrier's game-tying goal early in the third period. Pietrangelo is up to 32 points, 137 shots on net, 155 blocks and a minus-5 rating through 62 outings overall. He continues to play on the top pairing and has meshed quickly with Noah Hanifin, leaving Alec Martinez to compete for a bottom-four role.