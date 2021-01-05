Pietrangelo, who signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract following eight seasons with the Blues, participated in the first scrimmage with the Golden Knights on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

According to Schoen, Pietrangelo was plugged in on the right side of Brayden McNabb to open training camp. A power-play quarterback who won the Stanley Cup as the team captain for St. Louis in 2019, Pietrangelo projects to remain on the top pair despite the change of scenery. From a fantasy perspective, the savvy defender should be one of the first blueliners off the board, as he's averaged 0.59 points per game over the course of his career.