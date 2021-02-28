Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Pietrangelo did a bit of everything Saturday. He got Vegas on the board with his first-period tally. He also set up the first of William Karlsson's two goals in the game. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo is up to eight points, 41 shots on net, 35 blocks and an even plus-minus rating in 14 contests.