Pietrangelo (illness) will play Monday in Game 1 against the Stars, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Pietrangelo underwent an appendectomy during his seven-game absence at the end of the regular season. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with four goals, 33 points, 141 shots on net and 160 blocked shots in 64 appearances. Pietrangelo is projected to play on the top pairing alongside Noah Hanifin in Monday's contest.