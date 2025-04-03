Pietrangelo (lower body) is set to return Thursday versus Winnipeg.
Pietrangelo missed Vegas' previous four games. He has four goals and 32 points across 67 outings this campaign. Pietrangelo's return might push Kaedan Korczak out of the lineup.
