Pietrangelo posted an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Pietrangelo has two assists over his last four games, though he went six contests without a point prior to getting back on the scoresheet Dec. 28. The 33-year-old blueliner continues to be a leader on the blue line, though he was rested a bit Saturday with a season-low 19:13 of ice time in a game Vegas controlled late. He's up to 16 points, 87 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 35 appearances this season.