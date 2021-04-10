Pietrangelo supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.
Pietrangelo had the secondary helper on Max Pacioretty's empty-net goal in the third period. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo is up to 12 points, 70 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 24 games. Injuries have disrupted his first season in Vegas, which has likely had an impact on his scoring output.
