Pietrangelo notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Pietrangelo provided the secondary helper on Jonathan Marchessault's first of two goals in the game. With three helpers, including two on the power play, in the first three contests of the year, Pietrangelo's offense is off to a solid start. He's added six shots on net, five blocked shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating while serving as a top-pairing defenseman alongside mainly the more defensive-minded Alec Martinez.