Pietrangelo posted a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Pietrangelo earned the secondary helper on the first of Alex Tuch's two goals in the contest. After going pointless in his first four games since returning from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Pietrangelo has assists in his last two outings. The 31-year-old may be heating up. He has six points, 37 shots on goal, 32 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests -- far from a dream start to his first season in Vegas.