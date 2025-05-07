Pietrangelo (illness) is considered day-to-day ahead of Game 2 versus the Oilers on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pietrangelo was sidelined for Game 1 against Edmonton due to an illness and remains in doubt ahead of Game 2. In his last seven outings, the 35-year-old blueliner has notched one goal, two assists and nine shots while averaging 22:28 of ice time. If Pietrangelo returns Thursday, Kaedan Korczak will likely return to his spot in the press box.