Pietrangelo (undisclosed) registered team-highs in shots on goal (seven), blocked shots (four) and ice time (22:49) in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the kings.

Pietrangelo was not eased back into action, as he played a ton in his return from a 12-game absence. The 31-year-old wasn't able to get on the scoresheet, but his secondary metrics were solid. For the year, he has 10 points, 57 shots, 46 blocks and a plus-6 rating in 19 contests. Pietrangelo figures to replace Dylan Coghlan in a second-pairing role going forward.