Pietrangelo scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Pietrangelo was involved in the Golden Knights' first three goals of the game, including scoring the opener at 12:21 of the second period. The blueliner has a trio of three-point efforts in his last eight games. He's up to two goals, 15 assists, seven power-play points, 43 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 18 contests.