Pietrangelo produced an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Pietrangelo earned four assists over his last 11 games of the season. The 32-year-old's second season in Vegas was fairly similar to the first, with the added benefit of mostly staying healthy. The defenseman finished with 13 goals, 44 points, 227 shots on net, 164 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating. He picked up a career-high four points while shorthanded this season while serving as a fixture in the top four.