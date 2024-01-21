Pietrangelo notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Pietrangelo helped out on Brendan Brisson's first NHL tally, which stood as the game-winner. While Pietrangelo hasn't put together a point streak of more than three contests this season, he has contributed a goal and four assists over his last 10 outings. The defenseman is at 19 points, 100 shots on net, 97 blocked shots, 27 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 41 appearances in a top-four role.