Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Pietrangelo is on the ice for morning skate, which indicates he's been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, but he's not expected to be an option for Tuesday night's game against Anaheim.

Pietrangelo won't play Tuesday, but he could be back in the lineup as soon as Thursday against the Ducks. The 31-year-old blueliner has missed Vegas' last two games due to the NHL's virus protocols.