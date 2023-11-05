Pietrangelo recorded an assist, five shots on goal, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

Pietrangelo has recorded four helpers over his last three games, bouncing back from going scoreless over two outings following his return from an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old blueliner has five assists, 17 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through seven contests. He began the year on the top power-play unit, but Pietrangelo has mainly been on the second unit lately after Shea Theodore excelled with the first group in October.