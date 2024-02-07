Pietrangelo posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Pietrangelo has six helpers over his last eight contests, though Tuesday marked the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests since Dec. 10-12. The 34-year-old blueliner set up Nicolas Roy's tally in the first period. Pietrangelo has two goals, 21 assists, 107 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 46 outings as Vegas' top overall defenseman this season.
