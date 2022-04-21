Pietrangelo recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Pietrangelo ended his three-game point drought with the secondary assist on a Chandler Stephenson goal in the third period. Pietrangelo's offense has slowed a bit in April -- he has just four points in nine games this month after posting 10 points in 16 outings in March. The 32-year-old blueliner is at 13 goals, 29 helpers, 216 shots on net, 155 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 76 contests overall in a top-four role.