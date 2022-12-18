Pietrangelo logged a power-play assist, a minus-4 rating, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Pietrangelo was away from the team for nine games to help his family following his daughter's health emergency. In his return, Pietrangelo led the team with 21:45 of ice time, though he didn't have the best performance. The defenseman is up to three goals, 19 helpers, eight power-play points, 53 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 24 appearances. As long as his daughter continues to recover well, Pietrangelo should be able to resume a significant top-four role with power-play time on the first unit, as the Golden Knights' defense remains decimated by injuries to Shea Theodore (leg) and Zach Whitecloud (lower body).