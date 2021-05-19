Pietrangelo picked up an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Pietrangelo earned the secondary helper on Alex Tuch's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo recorded only 23 points with a plus-20 rating and 80 blocked shots in 41 regular-season games. He finished strong with nine points in the final 10 games of the campaign, so the Ontario native should be able to make a scoring impact from the blue line during the playoffs.