Pietrangelo recorded a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Pietrangelo has gotten himself back on track with four helpers over his last six games. Three of those assists have come on the power play as he quarterbacks the first unit with Shea Theodore (upper body) sidelined. Overall, Pietrangelo has 13 points (five on the power play) with 56 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 24 contests. He can play at a slightly higher level than we've seen, but as Vegas' top defenseman, his priority will always be on protecting his own zone first and chipping in offense when he can.