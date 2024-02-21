Pietrangelo scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Pietrangelo had nine assists over 13 games between tallies. The 34-year-old got the Golden Knights on the board in the first period with his third goal of the season. He's up to 27 points, 117 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 51 appearances. Shea Theodore returned Tuesday after a long-term absence, and he'll likely get first-unit power-play duties, so Pietrangelo's offense could take a hit for the remainder of the campaign.