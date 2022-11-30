Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Thursday against Pittsburgh, according to Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now.
Pietrangelo also missed Monday's 3-2 shootout win against Columbus. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 contests this season. If Pietrangelo isn't available then Ben Hutton will likely play for the second straight game.
