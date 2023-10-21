Pietrangelo (upper body) is not expected to play Saturday versus Chicago.

Pietrangelo will miss a fourth consecutive contest after being struck on the side of the head by the puck in a 4-1 win over San Jose on Oct. 12. He remains day-to-day, though it's unclear when he will be available to return. Pietrangelo has has one assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in two appearances this campaign. Blueliners Kaedan Korczak and Brayden Pachal will both play in Saturday's contest versus the Blackhawks, which will make Ben Hutton a healthy scratch.