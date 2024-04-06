Pietrangelo (illness) will not be available Friday against Arizona.
Pietrangelo recently missed six games with an illness and will now be forced out of the lineup again. The veteran blueliner has just four goals and 33 points through 64 games this season. Zach Whitecloud will dress in his absence.
