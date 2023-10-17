Pietrangelo (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Dallas, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Pietrangelo didn't practice Monday and he stayed off the ice again Tuesday, so he doesn't appear to be making much progress. This will be his second consecutive contest on the shelf. Pietrangelo has one assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in two appearances this campaign. Kaedan Korczak has been filling in for Vegas on the blue line.
