Pietrangelo (illness) will miss Thursday's tilt against Seattle, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It will be Pietrangelo's second straight game on the shelf. He has four goals and 33 points in 70 appearances in 2024-25. Pietrangelo is getting closer to returning, according to Webster, so perhaps the 35-year-old defenseman will be available Saturday versus Nashville.

