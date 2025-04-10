Pietrangelo (illness) will miss Thursday's tilt against Seattle, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
It will be Pietrangelo's second straight game on the shelf. He has four goals and 33 points in 70 appearances in 2024-25. Pietrangelo is getting closer to returning, according to Webster, so perhaps the 35-year-old defenseman will be available Saturday versus Nashville.
