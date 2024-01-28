Pietrangelo posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Pietrangelo reached the 20-assist mark Saturday when he helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the first period. The helper was Pietrangelo's seventh point over 13 contests in January, an improvement on his four-point December. The defenseman is up to 22 points, 106 shots on net, 107 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 45 outings overall.
