Pietrangelo supplied an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Pietrangelo missed eight of the Golden Knights' last 12 games during the regular season due to injuries and illness. The 35-year-old looks to be fine now, and that will allow him to fill a top-four role in the playoffs as long as he can stay healthy. The blueliner put up 33 points in 71 regular-season contests, in addition to 123 shots on net, 139 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating.