Pietrangelo supplied an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 1.
Pietrangelo missed eight of the Golden Knights' last 12 games during the regular season due to injuries and illness. The 35-year-old looks to be fine now, and that will allow him to fill a top-four role in the playoffs as long as he can stay healthy. The blueliner put up 33 points in 71 regular-season contests, in addition to 123 shots on net, 139 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Back in action•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Won't suit up in Calgary•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Out with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not ready to return•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Under the weather•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Puts up helper in win•