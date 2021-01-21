Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Pietrangelo gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead with his first goal for the team at 8:33 of the first period. He added a secondary helper on Alex Tuch's power-play tally in the third period. Pietrangelo now has a solid three points through four games. The 31-year-old blueliner has added a plus-3 rating, 11 shots on net and 12 blocked shots.
