Pietrangelo scored a goal on seven shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Pietrangelo finished the regular season in good form with three goals and six assists in his last 10 games. The defenseman struggled to adjust and battled injuries early in the season, but he looks to be back to normal ahead of the postseason. Pietrangelo finished with seven tallies, 23 points, a plus-20 rating and 126 shots on net through 41 contests overall.