Pietrangelo (illness) won't play in Saturday's home contest against Columbus and is questionable to join the Golden Knights on their upcoming four-game road trip, which starts Monday in St. Louis, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pietrangelo also missed Vegas' previous two contests. He has four goals, 32 points, 46 hits and 155 blocked shots over 62 outings in 2023-24. Ben Hutton is likely to remain in the lineup Saturday because of Pietrangelo's absence.