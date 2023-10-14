Pietrangelo (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Ducks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pietrangelo departed Thursday's game in San Jose after he was struck by a puck. While the veteran defenseman will be held out Saturday, the injury isn't expected to sideline Pietrangelo long-term. Kaedan Korczak will likely enter the Knights' lineup while Nicolas Hague moves up to the top defensive pairing.