Pietrangelo (undisclosed) has an injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the regular season.
Pietrangelo's timeline to return is unclear, but coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't overly concerned. If the 35-year-old defender misses the final three games of the regular season, he could be ready for the beginning of the playoffs. He has produced four goals, 33 points, 123 shots on net and 137 blocked shots across 70 appearances this season.
