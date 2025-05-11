Pietrangelo logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Pietrangelo helped out on William Karlsson's second-period tally in this contest. With three points over two games since he returned from an illness, Pietrangelo looks like he hasn't missed a beat. He's at six points, 11 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-1 rating over eight playoff appearances. While he's listed on the third pairing, the 35-year-old functions as a top-four defenseman for the Golden Knights.