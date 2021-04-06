Pietrangelo recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

Pietrangelo set up William Carrier for a tally in the second period. The helper was Pietrangelo's first point in four games since he returned from an undisclosed injury that cost him 12 contests. The 31-year-old rearguard has 11 points, 66 shots, 53 blocks and a plus-8 rating through 22 outings as a member of the Golden Knights' top four.