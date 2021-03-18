Pietrangelo was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Steve Carp of SinBin.Vegas reports.
Pietrangelo's placement on injured reserve affords the Golden Knights some cap flexibility. A timeline for the 31-year-old defenseman's return has yet to be announced.
