Pietrangelo notched two assists, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Pietrangelo led all skaters with 24:37 TOI and produced his first multi-point game since Nov 30. He started off the scoring in the first period with a wrister from the point that was finished off with a tip-in by Ivan Barbashev that Ilya Sorokin had no chance on. Pietrangelo followed that up in the second period with a secondary assist on a power-play goal by Sheldon Rempal. Vegas returns to the ice against the Rangers on Friday.