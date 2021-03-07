Pietrangelo (undisclosed) will be evaluated after blocking a shot in the third period of Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Pietrangelo posted an assist, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's game. Head coach Pete DeBoer seemed concerned about Pietrangelo's status going forward, per Schoen's report from the postgame interview. For now, Pietrangelo can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's contest in Minnesota.