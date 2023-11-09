Pietrangelo notched an assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Pietrangelo is still warm with five helpers over his last five outings. He assisted on William Karlsson's third-period tally Wednesday. Pietrangelo has collected six assists, 25 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through nine outings this season. He should continue to see heavy minutes in a top-four role.